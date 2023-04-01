It’s April Fools Day and we celebrate it by reveling in elaborate pranks that completely fool our closed ones. It’s a day spent in shenanigans and one where harmless pranks completely rule. In the same ways our friends prank us, movies also have the ability to do that same. A mind-blowing plot twist at the end that completely changes your view of everything you have seen in the past two hours – that’s a good way to fool us I would say. April Fools’ Day 2022: Know Date, Origin, History, Significance and How To Celebrate the Day of Playing Jokes and Pranks!

With it being April Fools Day, what better way to celebrate it than taking a look at some of the best plot twists in movies. From The Prestige to Fight Club, these movies do a great job at completely fooling you. So, here are five movie plot twists that tricked us in the best possible way.

Also, it goes without saying that spoilers will be there in this article. So, read at your own risk.

Fight Club

Of course, starting this list off with the most famous twist of all time, Fight Club’s third act is a marvel to witness. When a person down on his luck meets a soap salesman named Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), they both team up to start an underground fight club. Learning that Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) is just the imagination of the Narrator (Edward Norton), it made so much of the earlier scenes in the film make complete sense. It is a twist that completely worked, and has been mimicked in so many films ever since then.

The Sixth Sense

A child psychologist named Malcolm Crowe treating a patient who claims he can talk and see dead people – M Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense packs in a twist that you’ll never see coming. Turns out, Malcolm has been dead the entire time and it’s the big thing that film presents to us. It’s an absolute revelation that will leave you shocked in the best possible way.

Knives Out

Rian Johnson’s whodunnit Knives Out was a genre film that brought something new and fresh to the table. An elaborate case that will keep you guessing while Daniel Craig tries his best at maintaining a Southern American accent, the film sees him trying to solve the murder of a patriarch whose family is quite money hungry. With Chris Evans’ Fran being revealed as the murderer at the end, it’s all wrapped up in a highly entertaining and satisfying sequence that certainly was a riot.

The Prestige

Two magicians trying to one-up each other in Christopher Nolan’s brilliant period piece, The Prestige perhaps has one of the best endings of his movies. With the leads of Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman presenting a rivalry like no other, the movie ends with Bale’s Borden being hung for his crimes and Jackman’s Robert getting the last laugh, The Prestige fools us in the best way possible by revealing that Borden actually had a twin and was able to pull off the greatest magic trick ever seen all the while sticking it to Robert.

Incendies

Denis Villeneuve’s Incendies is a brutal and emotionally draining tale of two twins trying to fulfill their mother’s dying wish of finding their brother and father. What the film doesn’t tell you though is that the mother and the father are actually the same person, and the twist is delivered in a way that’s harrowing and perhaps one of the most daunting watches of the director’s career. It’s a complete masterclass in subversion. Denis Villeneuve Birthday Special: From Blade Runner 2049 to Dune, 6 Best Scenes That Prove He Is a Master at Visual Storytelling.

Well, with this we finish off the list. These films certainly delivered some of the best twists we have seen and let’s just enjoy this day by rewatching them.

