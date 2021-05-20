Hollywood star Idris Elba's upcoming survival thriller Beast will release in the US on August 19, 2022. Baltasar Kormakur of Everest fame is directing the Universal Pictures project, based on an original idea by Jaime Primak Sullivan.Ryan Engle, who worked on the Dwayne Johnson-starrer Rampage, has penned the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Beast: Idris Elba to Star in Survival Thriller Featuring a Lion As the Predatory Antagonist.

Elba, known for films such as Beast of No Nation, Hobbs & Shaw and Molly's Game", features in the movie as the father of two teenage girls who find themselves being hunted by a massive rogue lion in South Africa. Will Packer and James Lopez are producing through their Will Packer Productions. Idris Elba May Return to Hobbs & Shaw 2 But With a Twist - Read Details.

Kormakur, who previously made films like The Deep, Everest and Adrift, is producing through his RVK Studios. Sullivan and Bernard Bellew serve as the executive producers. Elba is currently awaiting the release of the James Gunn-directed DC movie The Suicide Squad.

The antihero movie, also featuring Margot Robbie, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Peter Capaldi, will release in August this year.Elba will also feature in Netflix movie Concrete Cowboy and Western drama The Harder They Fall.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)