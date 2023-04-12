Streaming giant Netflix and the creative teams behind the new dark comic series Beef have chosen to seek Emmy Awards consideration as a limited or anthology series instead of a comedy. Starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the series dropped on the streaming platform on April 6, garnering positive reviews from critics and audiences, reports Variety. Beef Review: Twitterati Gives Thumbs Up for Steven Yeun, Ali Wong’s Netflix Series; Share Their Favourite Moments From the Show.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, best known for writing and producing 'Silicon Valley', was announced in March 2021 and commissioned as an anthology series for Netflix. A move into limited doesn't mean Beef won't return. On the contrary, while a second season has yet to be announced, shows in the limited or anthology race have frequently returned - with or without the original cast or story intact.

HBO's The White Lotus swept the limited categories in 2022 and is now seeking Emmy attention for its sophomore season. However, despite being subtitled Sicily, it was deemed ineligible to return in the limited/anthology series categories, primarily due to Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya character returning. In 2021, the Television Academy defined limited or anthology series as stories that must be resolved within its season, with no ongoing storylines/cast allowed. As a result, The White Lotus will be vying in the drama categories.

Beef tells the story of two people, Danny Cho (Yeun) and Amy Lau (Wong), who allow a chance road rage encounter slowly consume them, with hopes of seeking revenge. The move to limited is just what the Emmy doctor ordered in a race that's been less than exciting thus far, unlike previous years. The would-be contender can easily find space in a probable five-allotted lineup (which is based on the total number of submissions) that currently has two sure-fire inclusions - Apple's prison drama Black Bird and Netflix's hit serial killer study Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Other possibilities include Fleishman is in Trouble, Daisy Jones & the Six and the upcoming Love & Death and White House Plumbers.

