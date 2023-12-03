Grammy-winner Billie Eilish, who revealed last month that she was 'attracted' to women, never understood why anyone should feel the need to make an announcement about their sexuality. "I kind of thought, wasn't it obvious? I didn't realise people didn't know. I just don't really believe in it. I'm just like, why can't we just exist? I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it," she told Variety. Billie Eilish Recreates the 'Although Enjoyment' Meme While Performing 'What Was I Made For?' (Watch Video).

The "Bad Guy" hitmaker explained that she struggles to relate to members of her own sex but often feels overwhelmed by their "beauty and presence" within the world, reports aceshowbiz.com. The singer said: "I've never really felt like I could relate to girls very well." "I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real. I'm physically attracted to them. But I'm also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence." Julianna Margulies Expresses Regret and Offers Apology for Insensitive Remarks Regarding Black and LGBTQ Community.

Billie Eilish on Her Sexuality:

The "What Was I Made For?" songstress has enjoyed huge success in the music industry since she launched her career as a teenager but also admitted that she struggles with being a woman in general as well as a woman in the public eye. "Being a woman is just such a war, forever. Especially being a young woman in the public eye. It's really unfair. It turns out that I'm young, and I have a whole life of s*** I can do. Maybe because my life became so adult very young, I forgot that I was still that young. I settled in a lot of ways, I lived my life as if I were in my 70s. I realised recently that I don't need to do that," she added.

"I think at some point this last year, I realised that. I was like, I gotta find stuff within myself and my personal life that has nothing to do with the outside world or the internet or my status that's going to bring me that much joy," Eilish concluded.

