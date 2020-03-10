Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite Beats Mel Gibson’s The Passion Of The Christ to Become Highest-Grossing Foreign-Language Film in the UK

Parasite and The Passion Of The Christ Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Oscar-winning drama Parasite has set a new record as the highest-grossing foreign-language film in British box office history. The South Korean movie, directed by Bong Joon Ho, has so far banked $14.59 million since it opened on 7 February, dethroning Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ, reports aceshowbiz.com. Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar-Winning Movie Parasite to Get an English Graphic Novel Adaptation.

The Passion of the Christ, which featured dialogue in Hebrew and Latin, had held the title since 2004, with a total gross of $14.56 million. Official distributors of Parasite, Curzon Artificial Eye, announced the news via Twitter after the figures were unveiled on Sunday, reports aceshowbiz.com. Donald Trump Scoffs at ‘Parasite’s’ Oscar 2020 Win.

"This weekend we're celebrating the fact that Bong Joon Ho's universally acclaimed #Parasite has now become the highest-grossing foreign-language film in UK box office history!" Parasite claimed four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, at Hollywood's big night last month (February), and has taken in more than $257 million across the world to date.