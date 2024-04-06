Pop icon Britney Spears, who often finds herself mired in controversies, dropped bombshell pictures of herself recently.The singer-songwriter shared a series of photos of herself posing completely naked in the sea, reports Mirror.co.uk. Oops… Britney Spears Does It Again! Princess of Pop Goes Wild in Black Blouse and Neon Panty in Latest Dance Video Post – WATCH.

The 42-year-old singer described her tropical holiday as a "beautiful treat to myself" as she shared a series of snaps of herself without a bathing suit. As per Mirror.co.uk, in one snap she stands with her hands covering her chest, in another she sits with legs akimbo in the white sand.

Check Out Britney Spears’ Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

"What a beautiful treat to myself!!!" Britney wrote, sharing the pictures on Instagram. "I believe in God again every time I go to this destination and there probably isn’t another person that feels as blessed as I do every darn time I leave!!! But I will back sooner this time !!! Game of chess!! When people say we are so happy for you I’m like well how come you all got offended when I wasn’t in the coffin at my funeral ??? Jk.”

Last month, she let fans into her beauty regime as she revealed she has undergone laser treatment on her face. The "Toxic" hitmaker recently dyed her hair a lighter blonde shade, indulged in some 'self-care', and updated fans on Instagram. She revealed that she's a fan of all her recent treatments, though, as the new lighter hair isn't to her taste as she revealed she hates her new hair and wants to change it. Britney Spears Shuts Down Rumours of Reconciliation With Ex Paul Richard Soliz; Pop Icon Says ‘Being Single Is Awesome’.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Britney wrote: "I haven’t been really good with my self-care… I haven’t done my nails in two months, and I did my first ever laser treatment for my face only a week ago. It kinda hurt though… not a fan”.

