Camila Cabello Teases Fans With Her ‘First Internet Nude’ on the Occasion of Her 23rd Birthday (View Pic)

Camila Cabello (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The favourite songstress of the gen-next, Camila Cabello turns 23-years-old today (March 23, 2020) and before you could wish her a 'Happy Birthday', the babe took to her Instagram and wished herself. Yep, that's right! However, narcissist, this may sound, but the Senorita girl teased fans with a sweet surprise. Posting her 'first internet nude', Camila shared a childhood photo of herself wrapped in a blue towel. The picture is worth a million likes as the singer looks every bit cute in it. Looking straight into the lenses, the little Camila is indeed adorable. Grammys 2020: Camila Cabello Leaves Her Father and Netizens in Tears With Her Emotional Performance on First Man (Watch Videos).

The Havana sensation shared a throwback photo of herself right before her birthday with a caption, "I’m 23 in a few hours so I’m posting my first internet nude." Well, we loved how smartly the Shawn Mendes' ladylove used a pun on social media and gave fans her nude picture, without going the vulgar route. Also, if you go through the comments section of her post, it's filled with compliments for the singer as fans cannot stop gushing over the My Oh My's latest IG update and also wished her a happening birthday. Yo or Hell No? Camila Cabello in Black Tom Ford Gown at Save The Children Gala.

Check Out Camila's Post Below:

Well, this was the first surprise by the Hollywood singer for fans, hope such posts keep on coming on her birthday today. Meanwhile, on the work front, Cabello had a fabulous year. Right from her musical piece, Senorita with beau Shawn to giving fans a melodious album, Romance, she literally had a great 22. Finally, LatestLY wishes Camila a great day ahead and may she rock 2020 too. Stay tuned!