Captain America Star Chris Evan to Join DC as Green Lantern?

Chris Evans as Green Lantern? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Green Lantern was a box-office disaster, a memory that Warner Bros would happily erase if given a chance. The sentiments are even mutual for the film's actor, Ryan Reynolds who marked his superhero movie debut with this release. While the film tanked at the box office and for reasons valid enough, the production house is in no mood to lose any hope on this big DC character. A Green Lantern reboot was announced way back in 2015, however, since then there has been no update on it. But hey, seems like the movie is finally getting a push in the boardroom meetings of WB and they are even eyeing certain stars who can take up this mantle. One among which is Chris Evans. Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender and 10 Other Actors Who Played Both Marvel and DC Characters.

As per reports in We Got This Covered, Warner Bros is very interested in getting our beloved Captain America onboard for their reboot, Green Lantern Corps. They want him to portray Kyle Rayner, one of the many names who was assumed to take up the Green Lantern role in comics, especially now that he has departed Marvel for good. Earlier they wanted Tom Cruise to essay the role of this superhero but he willingly declined it. Apparently, he had issues with the script and the production house didn't make any changes that were recommended by him. Post his exit, they have started eyeing Evans though it's unsure if the star would give his nod to it. Ghost in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ to Cheetah in ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ Meet Female Villains From Marvel and DC Films.

There are chances that Evans may reject the proposal altogether. Considering he was associated with Captain America's image for so long, the actor currently is in no mood to sign any more superhero movies and wants to try different genres. But then you never know. The script may impress him or he may get offered a fat paycheck that would prompt him to change his thoughts. Let's hope for the best.