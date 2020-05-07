Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Break Up After Dating Each Other for Two Years

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Model Cara Delevingne and actress Ashley Benson have split after dating for almost two years. The two broke up in early April, sources told people.com. One source said that Delevingne and Benson ended their relationship in April, and that Delevingne has been spending time with friends including Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley, as well as Kaia Gerber, while self-quarantining. Channing Tatum ‘Back on Dating App’ After Split with Singer Jessie J.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," the source said. "Their relationship just ran its course." Delevingne and Benson were first spotted together when they were photographed kissing at London's Heathrow Airport in August 2018. Chris Rock Splits with Girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke After Four Years of Dating.

Delevingne confirmed their relationship in June 2019.