Music sensation Charlie Puth is embracing fatherhood. On Thursday, the singer-songwriter, 33, shared that he and wife Brooke are expecting their first baby together. The couple made the announcement cheekily in a clip from the music video for his song, "Changes", reports People magazine. Charlie Puth Pens Emotional Note to Wife Brooke Sansone on Their First Anniversary, Says ‘I’m So Lucky to Be Your Husband’ (View Pics).

In the video, Charlie Puth can be seen standing next to Brooke, who wears a red sweater and places her hands on her stomach. As per ‘People’, the singer looks at his wife and places his hands on top of hers, smiling down at her. The two then walk off together. A press release for "Changes" stated that in the music video, Charlie Puth "reflects on 'Changes' both personal and professional with a sweet cameo from his real life wife Brooke Sansone”.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone Announce First Pregnancy With New Music Video ‘Changes’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

In an Instagram post from October 8, Charlie Puth also shared that he was excited to share his new song because it will be "perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now. You will soon know why”. The singer-songwriter and the public relations coordinator, 25, got married on Sept. 7, 2024, at Puth's family house in Montecito, California. The soon-to-be dad confirmed the nuptials in an Instagram post shared days later on September 17. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy! Actress' Blossoming Baby Bump Captured in Heartwarming Polaroid With Husband (View Pic).

In October, he said that he’d run through his wedding vows ahead of time, and, “in very true me form”, had made them rhyme. But when the time came, so did the tears. “I had practiced it so many times, and I was reading it with such confidence. I thought I sounded like Barack Obama reading a speech. And I got up there and I was trembling and crying, but I was just so happy. I think my happiness overtook me”, he added.

