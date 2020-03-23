Chris Hemsworth Offers Free Home Workouts During Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

Chris Hemsworth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Chris Hemsworth will offer workouts classes for free as gyms around Australia are set to close down in a bid to curtail COVID-19 spread. On Monday, the superstar took to Instagram to announce that for six weeks, he will be waiving the subscription fee to his online health, fitness and well-being program on Centrfit application. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Will Not Be Coming to India To Promote His Netflix Film Over Coronavirus Danger.

"Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current global health crisis. I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier- movement, nutrition, and mental fitness," Chris wrote. Chris Hemsworth Says Shah Rukh Khan's 'Bade Bade Deshon Mein' Dialogue and You Will Love It (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Here:

In the video shared, Chris talked about how there's a lot of fear, anxiety and uncertainty in the world at the moment. And how in times like this people should focus on their health and mental fitness. The limited-time free program offers members to meet their fitness goals, with more than 1,000 unique workouts and over 500 recipes.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the worldwide tally of the novel coronavirus has reached 2,94,110 with over 12,944 death. (ANI)