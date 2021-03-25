American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen is saying "goodbye" to Twitter. The 35-year-old star has deleted her account from the micro-blogging website, stating that the platform no longer plays a "positive role" in her life. Teigen, who is widely known for her frequent viral tweets and for openly speaking her mind, posted a lengthy thread in which she explained her reasons for leaving the social media application. The Tonight Show: Chrissy Teigen Recalls the Time She Offended Katy Perry, Says ‘I Wanted To Die, I Felt So Bad’.

Sharing her decision to step away from the platform on Wednesday, the model tweeted, "Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends." "But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something," she added. The Tonight Show: Chrissy Teigen Says She Mistook Michael Keaton at the Golden Globes as Someone Serving Drinks (Watch Video).

The model, who is known to be the queen of clap backs, also said that she is not the "strong clap back girl". The model further said, "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not." "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you," she continued.

Continuing her thread, Teigen said that she has been "deeply bruised" over the years and encouraged social media users "to know and never forget that your words matter." "I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here," she said, adding that she has "said f-- up s-- and killed myself over it as much as you killed me."

"But one thing I haven't learned is how to block out the negativity. I'm just a sensitive s--, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you," she wrote.

Teigen concluded with a "