Model Chrissy Teigen shared the first sonogram of her unborn baby and took the opportunity with the image from the ultrasound to take a dig at former President Donald Trump, whose Florida property was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Teigen captioned the image: "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago." Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Expecting Third Child! Model Flaunts Baby Bump as She Shares Pregnancy News on Social Media.

The model announced that her husband John Legend, with whom she has six-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles, were expecting another addition to their brood via IVF in another Instagram post, a mirror selfie with Chrissy clad in black knickers.

Teigen wrote: "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. Chrissy Teigen, John Legend And Their Daughter Luna Are All Smiles As They Pose With K-Pop Band BTS At The 2022 Grammy Awards (View Pic).

Check Out Chrissy Teigen's Instagram Story Below:

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram Story

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!" The "Ordinary People" hitmaker, real name John Stephens, recently shared how he and his wife will never forget the "loss" of their son Jack, who was stillborn at 20 weeks in 2020.

