Colin Farrell Birthday: 5 Movies That Show He Is The Perfect Blend Of Acting Skills And Good Looks

Colin Farrell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The hot and handsome Colin Farrell turns 44 today. The actor will be next seen playing the supervillain, The Penguin, in the upcoming film, The Batman, which will have Robert Pattinson play the titular role. And we should all be very excited for this new villain. Colin is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. With his seductive looks, the upcoming character might just turn out to be very different from the comic books. Colin Farrell Opens Up About his Few but 'Tasty' Scenes in Robert Pattinson's The Batman.

Well, if we have not sold him enough to you, give us a few more moments. Allow us to present to you the best of Colin Farrell films, that don't just show his awesome good looks but also his impeccable acting skills. Did You Know Colin Farrell and Jude Law Were Supposed to Star in a 'Very Dark' Batman vs Superman Movie?

Seven Psychopaths

The actor collaborated with Martin McDonagh for the second time to tell this comically thrilling story of an alcoholic screenwriter, with a writer's block.

Fright Night

Hear us out, before you close the article. We know the horror-comedy is not exactly appreciated, but we all know that there are hundreds, if not thousands, of movies that have been misunderstood by the audience. Colin Farrell plays Jerry, a freakin vampire. The film is quite entertaining, especially for the fact that it does not take itself seriously.

Phone Booth

Do we even have to sell this movie to you? This tight thriller plays out in a phonebooth, as the title suggests. Colin Farrell plays Stuart "Stu" Shepard who is being blackmailed by a man over phone in a booth and he gets trapped.

Total Recall

Despite, the fact that critics panned this film, you will enjoy it. It is your typical Hollywood style popcorn entertainer featuring Farrell.

In Bruges

The film stars Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two Irish hitmen - beautifully mismatched with each other - who are ordered to hide out in Bruges, Belgium after a job goes wrong.

So, those were our top 5 picks from the actor's filmography. Give these movies a go and you will become his fan and get you extra excited about The Batman.

Speaking about being a part of DC's universe, an excited Farrell has said, "It’s all exciting. To be a part of that universe and just there are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon: Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all these things. Tim Burton’s Batman was kind of my, no, I watched the Adam West TV show growing up actually as well. So Batman as a kid, yes very much, not in comic book form but the TV show I watched ardently when I was a child. And then in my teens, I saw Burton’s version and loved it."