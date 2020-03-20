Coronavirus Effect: Disney's Onward to Have an Early Online Release Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland's Onward (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 20: Chris Pratt and Tom Holland starrer animated fantasy drama Onward has been shifted earlier, and will be available at 5 p.m. P.T. According to The Hollywood Reporter, with theatres now closed in the U.S. and much of the world, Disney will make its new release Onward available in the home via digital beginning Friday. Hotstar Pushes Disney+ India Launch Date Indefinitely and It's All Thanks To IPL 2020 and COVID-19 - Here's Why.

On April 3, the animated flick starring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland will be available at 5 P.M. on Disney+. The movie 'Onward' which first hit the theatres in early March is among a raft of new releases that are now counting on home entertainment to make up for the unprecedented closure of cinemas across the globe. Virtually, all the screens in the U.S. went dark this week, following in the footsteps of numerous theatres overseas, beginning with China in late January. Coronavirus Effect: Disney Postpones the Release of Mulan, New Mutants and Antlers, New Dates to be Announced Later.

Besides Onward, other movies to have an early release online include Vin Diesel's Bloodshot, Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey, Emma and The Invisible Man.

(With inputs from ANI)