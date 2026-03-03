Fact Check: Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Married? Know the Truth Behind Viral ‘Secret Wedding’ Photos

Rumours of a secret wedding between Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland reached a fever pitch this week following a bombshell comment from a close associate and the circulation of alleged ceremony photos. While the Spider-Man stars have been officially engaged since early 2025, new claims suggest the pair may have already tied the knot in private. Tom Holland and Zendaya Are Married, Stylist Law Roach Drops Bombshell at 2026 Actor Awards (Watch Video).

Did Zendaya and Tom Holland Get Married?

The speculation intensified on March 1, 2026, during the Actor Awards in Los Angeles. Law Roach, Zendaya’s longtime stylist and "image architect," told Access Hollywood on the red carpet that the world had already missed the big event.

"The wedding has already happened," Roach stated. When pressed by reporters for clarification, he doubled down with a laugh, saying, "It's very true! You missed it."

Despite Roach's high-profile status in Zendaya's inner circle, representatives for both actors have not yet issued a formal confirmation. The couple has a well-documented history of extreme privacy, having kept their initial 2016 romance hidden for years until paparazzi captured them together in 2021.

Viral Wedding Photos

Shortly after Roach’s comments, an image began circulating on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), appearing to show Holland and Zendaya in bridal attire. The photo depicts Holland placing a ring on Zendaya's finger with an officiant standing between them.

OMGGG THE WEDDING PHOTO OF ZENDAYA AND TOM HAS BEEN CONFIRMED BY VOGUE AND COSMOPOLITAN 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cLTIqRba7y — celebsnapz (@celebsnapzx) March 2, 2026

Cute But Fake

However, digital experts and fans have raised doubts about the image's authenticity. A close analysis suggests the photo is likely AI-generated or a sophisticated deepfake. The "leaked" image lacks the clarity of a professional photograph and contains common artifacts seen in synthetic media.

Adding to the mystery, Zendaya was recently spotted in Beverly Hills on February 18 wearing a simple gold band on her ring finger, replacing the large diamond engagement ring she debuted at the 2025 Golden Globes.

From Co-Stars to Fiances

The couple's relationship has been a steady climb since they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. After years of "best friend" labels, they were confirmed to be dating in 2021.

In January 2025, Zendaya appeared at the Golden Globes with a significant diamond ring, sparking engagement rumours. During a panel event in September, Holland corrected a reporter who called Zendaya his "girlfriend," gently responding with, "Fiancee." Both stars are currently working together on Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, The Odyssey.

Conclusion

While the claim from Law Roach and the appearance of a gold wedding band provide compelling circumstantial evidence, there is no official confirmation that Zendaya and Tom Holland are married. Zendaya-Tom Holland Wedding: ‘Euphoria’ Star’s Mother Claire Stoermer REACTS to Stylist Law Roach’s Claim (ViewPost).

The viral "wedding photos" appearing online have been widely dismissed as AI-generated

Fact check

Claim : Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly married, claim viral unverified photos on X Conclusion : No, the actors are not married and the viral wedding photos are AI-generated hoaxes Full of Trash Clean

