Coronavirus Effect: John Krasinski's A Quiet Place II Books September 4 While Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick Gets Pushed to December 23, 2020

A Quiet Place II and Top Gun: Maverick book new release slots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid the coronavirus lockdown all the world, countries and government are struggling to stay afloat. They are gearing up for the recession that's going to follow and also the effect it has had on different industries. Starting with entertainment, be it Bollywood or Hollywood, COVID-19 is responsible for some really big losses to the industry. With almost three months of no releases, production houses were forced to delay their film release dates and book a new slot, either in the next half of 2020 or simply in 2021. While John Krasinski's A Quiet Place II was yet to announce a new date, Paramount Pictures' new announcement finally solved the same query.

As per their new slate, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's sequel will now hit the screens on Labour Day weekend, ie September 4, 2020. The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in March this year but was pushed indefinitely due to COVID-19 outbreak. Well, the new slot being a holiday should be equally beneficial for the movie. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run meanwhile will now release on July 31 instead of Memorial Day Weekend (May 22). F9: The Fast Saga - The Next Instalment in the Fast & Furious Franchise Gets Postponed by a Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Film Will Now Release in April 2021.

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, however, has been pushed to Christmas. The movie will be delayed by almost six months. While the film was earlier slated to release on June 24, it will now hit the screens on December 23 and reap the benefits of Christmas. Hopefully, their success would be equally merrier.