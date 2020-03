Daniel Craig Reveals as a Kid He Always Dreamed of Playing These Two Super Heroes On-Screen (Read Deets)

Daniel Craig (Photo Credits: IANS)

James Bond star Daniel Craig says as a kid it was his dream to play Superman or Spider-Man on screen. In an interview with Saga magazine, Craig, who is gearing up for the launch of his final outing as 007 in No Time To Die, spoke about his dream of playing Superman, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "People are always saying to me, 'You must have dreamed of playing James Bond when you were a kid'. The answer is no. Daniel Craig to Sport the James Bond Tuxedo Once Again As No Time To Die Is Not His Last Bond Movie (Read Deets)

I never did. I dreamed of being all sorts of other things - Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy. But Bond so much, which seems ironic now," he said No Time To Die is Craig's fifth portrayal as James Bond. He has essayed the role in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum Of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). Coronavirus Effect: Daniel Craig’s Last James Bond Movie No Time To Die Gets Postponed To November 2020.

The release date for the upcoming James Bond film is postponed until November amid fears around coronavirus. The film was due to be released in April.