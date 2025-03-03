March 2, 2025, Special Days: March 2, 2025, is marked by several special observances. In the United States, Texas Independence Day commemorates the state's declaration of independence from Mexico in 1836, while American Citizenship Day celebrates the privileges and responsibilities of being a U.S. citizen. World Teen Mental Wellness Day raises awareness of mental health challenges faced by teenagers. Food lovers can indulge in National Egg McMuffin Day and National Banana Cream Pie Day. Animal lovers recognise International Rescue Cat Day, promoting the adoption of rescue cats. Additionally, some countries celebrate Fastelavn, a Scandinavian festival similar to Carnival, with costumes and sweet treats. There are several famous March 2 birthdays and birth anniversaries. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 2, 2025 (Sunday)

American Citizenship Day World Teen Mental Wellness Day Texas Independence Day National Egg McMuffin Day National Banana Cream Pie Day International Rescue Cat Day Fastelavn

Famous March 2 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Daniel Craig Tiger Shroff Bryce Dallas Howard Edappadi K. Palaniswami Latha Rajinikanth Ravi Krishna Vidya Malvade Andrew Strauss Chris Woakes Rahul Tripathi Toby Alderweireld Jon Bon Jovi

Death Anniversaries on March 2

Philip K. Dick died on 2 March 1982 (age 53 years) Sarojini Naidu died on 2 March 1949 (age 70 years)

March 1, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).