This news is sure to get all Marvel fans restless, albeit, in a good way. It has now been confirmed that Doctor Strange is all set to join Spider-Man 3 and will be seen reprising his role as Doctor Strange once again. In fact, this move will see Doctor Strange as a mentor-figure to Spider-Man, a role that was previously played by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in earlier Marvel movies. Marvel's Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange 2 Postponed in the Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak.

As per reports in Hollywoodreporter.com, read, "Benedict Cumberbatch is putting on the cloak of levitation and will reprise Marvel supernatural hero Doctor Strange for the latest Spider-Man movie installment, starring Tom Holland and being made by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures." Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness Will NOT be a Horror Film - Raad Details Inside.

The report also reads, "The role gives Holland a chance to play opposite seasoned actors, gives Peter Parker a father figure and gives the movies extra star power while also tying them to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe," the report explained.

Only recently, there were reports of how Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange 2 were pushed forward because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Looks like the Hollywood movie industry is soon gearing up for all work to begin.

It is being reported that actor Benedict Cumberbatch will begin shooting for his 2nd film Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness from this month onwards. On the other hand, Spider-Man 3 is also all set to begin shooting in Atlanta from October.

