Marvel's Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange 2 Postponed in the Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, several films across the film industries, had to be postponed. The films that were slated to release during the time of summer this year, has been delayed. It was earlier this month when Marvel Studios announced that the entire Phase Four set of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had to be shifted to a new slot, and Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder were also rescheduled back then. Now it is reported that the sequels to Spider-Man movies has been delayed, and not only that, also the sequels to Doctor Strange and Thor have been rescheduled yet again. Marvel Phase 4: Black Widow, The Eternals, Captain Marvel 2 – Here Are the New Release Dates of MCU Movies Set to Be Released from 2020 Through 2022!

Sony has reportedly decided to delay the release of its Spider-Man movies. The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that was set to be released in April 2022, will now be released in October 7, 2022, whereas the final movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy, will release on November 5, 2021. To adjust this move, Marvel Studios has decided to again reschedule the release dates of Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder. Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 May See Two Defenders Making their MCU Debut.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness aka Doctor Strange 2 that was decided to be released on November 5, 2021, has been postponed to March 25, 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder that was set to hit the screens on February 28, 2022, has now been moved up to February 11, 2022. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.