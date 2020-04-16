Dummy Trailer: Anna Kendrick Befriends a Feminist Sex Doll in This Comedy Series (Watch Video)

Dummy Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Quibi)

Soon, a minor role in Twilight won't be the weirdest project that Anna Kendrick has starred in. She is ought to up the ante as she befriends a sex doll in the upcoming series, Dummy. Yes, that is the unbelievable premise of Anna's Quibi series, where we will see her before we see her in the crime thriller, Unsound. In fact, the said sex doll talks to Anna, is a feminist, claims to be seven years old, and lusts after teenagers. The first trailer of Dummy has released today, and despite the rather unsettling plot, the series looks funny.

With Anna headlining it, anything is bound to become interesting because of her charm. She can make a dummy look charming when it's next to her. She is doing it literally this time.

The promo begins with Anna figuring out that her boyfriend is cheating on her with a sex doll. Upon inspecting the doll, she discovers that it can speak to her. She set outs on a journey of self-discovery with the doll.

Check Out Dummy Trailer Here:

The first promo is peppered with quirky dialogues like, "I got news for you, babe — we’re all sex dolls until we topple the patriarchy."

The sex doll is voiced by Meredith Hagner. A therapist suggests that the doll represents the part of the main character that wants to heal. But is that the case? The trailer looks more fun than the trailer of Anna's The Day Shall Come.

Directed by Tricia Brock, who also exec produces with Heller and Kendrick, Dummy premieres April 20 on Quibi.