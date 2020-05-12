Emilio Estevez Birthday Special: A Look At Some Interesting Facts About The American Actor

As Emilio turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about his life (picture credit - Instagram)

Emilio Estevez's career has been quite interesting. Sometimes it gets difficult to make a mark when you have a sibling, who is also in the world of showbiz. For those of you who don't know, Emilio and Charlie Sheen are brothers. The latter, as we all know has starred in very popular movies and TV shows. Despite that, Emilio went on to do some amazing work and impressed a huge set of people with his performances.

Emilio is celebrating his 58th birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about his life.

Fought a lot with Charlie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilio estevez (@emilio.estevez) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

We all fight with our siblings, but at the end of the day, we love them in equal measures. Same was the case with Emilio and Charlie. Apparently, they always used to get into arguments during their childhood. But we are sure, all that is a thing of past.

Became friends with future actors like himself

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilio estevez (@emilio.estevez) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Emilio became friends with Chris Penn, Sean Penn, Rob Lowe and Chad Lowe, who went on to become movie stars, like Emilio himself. In fact, when all of them were teenagers, they would write, co-direct and star in movies they made using a home video camera. Guess they knew right from the beginning what they wanted to do.

Almost spent all his money on a screenplay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilio estevez (@emilio.estevez) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

When Emilio was working on the screenplay of the film, Bobby, he almost spent all his money on it. Thankfully, it was not all of it. Drake Finally Reveals The Reason Behind Sharing His Two-Year-Old Son Adonis' Photo On Instagram.

Appeared as an extra in a movie at the age of 14

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilio estevez (@emilio.estevez) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

When Emilio was 14-years-old, he tagged along with his father to sets of Apocalypse Now in the Philippines. In fact, he also appeared as an extra in the movie, but those scenes did not make it to the final cut of the film.

So those were some interesting facts about Emilio Estevez's life. We wish him a very happy birthday. Hope he is keeping it low-key given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world.