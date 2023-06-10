Mumbai, June 10: Sami Sheen, a 19-year-old Onlyfans model, has made a bold revelation in one of her "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos that she often posts on TikTok. Sami took to TikTok to talk about her "sex worker" job, referring to her OnlyFans page. She is the eldest daughter of “Two and a Half Men” star Charlie Sheen and “Wild Things” actress Denise Richards. Sami opened her OnlyFans account last year and is excited to celebrate the anniversary.

In the GRWM video posted on Friday, Sami applied makeup to her face as she prepared for a photo shoot. “Get ready with me for work. So, I’m sure most of you know what I do for a living at this point, but if you don’t, I’m a sex worker,” she said as she added touch-ups on her face. She disclosed that she had already shaved her entire body before mentioning her upcoming plans to undergo laser hair removal, which she enthusiastically referred to as a "game changer." xnxx.com, xvideos.com and pornhub.com Most Visited Websites in the US in May 2023, Can You Guess the Top-3 in This List?

She mentioned that one of the most frequently asked questions from her OnlyFans subscribers is whether she will bare her breasts completely on camera, describing it as a "main question." She said, “I know you’re thinking, how the h--- are you a sex worker if, you know, if you keep these censored, but trust me – I have my ways, okay? I have my ways. I still show pretty much everything.” Sami continued that she wants to wait until the girls are done so she is fully confident with everything she shows. XXX OnlyFans Teacher Sarah Juree Unable To Raise Any Money To Fight 'Unfair' Firing After Boss Convinced Her To Join the Adult Site (View Pics).

Sami also revealed her plans to get breast augmentation surgery. She said she wanted to wait and had her own reasons. She continued that she was also excited about the anticipation and the big reveal. 'Oh, yay! You can finally see everything, and look, they’re really big and nice and squishy, you know?” she added.

