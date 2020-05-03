Drake Finally Reveals The Reason Behind Sharing His Two-Year-Old Son Adonis' Photo On Instagram

Drake shared a picture of his son, Adonis for the very first time (picture credit - Instagram)

Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter, Drake threw quite a few surprises at his legion of fans last week. He dropped his mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes that also had a cheeky reference to rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner's net worth. Not just that he also shared a very adorable picture of his two-year-old son, Adonis for the very first time. We didn't see it coming honestly. He kept his little son away from all the limelight for two whole years, for reasons best known to him. However, considering a lot of people are not really feeling happy given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world, that picture really put a smile on a lot of faces.

So what was the reason behind this? Well, Drake answered this when he recently sat down with rapper Lil Wayne on Apple Music’s Young Money Radio. “I posted those pictures. It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like … It wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned,” the rapper said. Drake Opts Self-Quarantine Days After Partying with Coronavirus Affected Basketball Superstar Kevin Durant.

So, as Drake said, it wasn't something that was already decided. “I just woke up one morning and I was like, ‘you know what? This is just something that I want to do’,” He also made a fair point by saying that he wants to go places with his son and just because he is a celebrity, he cannot hide him always. “I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So, I just wanted to free myself of that. And I’ve watched you (Lil Wayne) be a functioning rap father for years, an incredible father,” he further said. Now isn't that a very sweet thing to say?

Well, we were very delighted to see that cute face on Drake's Instagram. Let's hope he continues to give us more photos of Adonis in the future. Stay tuned to LatestLY as we bring you more such updates.