Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt starrer Babylon has failed the big test at the box office. This is Margot Robbie's second flop this year. Babylon hit the theatres last weekend and could only rake in $3.5 million. According to TMZ, the movie was made with a hefty budget of $80 million. The film has a big list of A-listers including Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Chloe Fineman, Eric Roberts, Flea, and Max Minghella among others. TMZ reports that the film also got mixed reviews. Babylon Review: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie-Starrer, Helmed by Damien Chazelle, Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

Set in the late 1920s during the movie industry's transition from silent films to talkies, Babylon explores the rise and fall of multiple characters. The project has been described as "The Great Gatsby on steroids." The story features both fictional and historical characters.

The picture was been shot in Los Angeles and Paramount planned a platformed release, first opening limitedly on December 25, 2022, before going worldwide on January 6, 2023.Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt have bankrolled the project. Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel are the executive producers. Babylon Review: Netizens Call Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire’s Historical Drama a Brilliant Love Letter to Hollywood (View Tweets).

Talking about Margot Robbie, she will next be seen in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. While plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, the movie has Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former learns the difficulties of being a live woman.