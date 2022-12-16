Babylon features an ensemble cast s Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart among others. Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, the film has opened to mixed response from critics. The synopsis of Babylon reads, “Chronicles the rise and fall of multiple characters during Hollywood's transition from silent to sound films in the late 1920s.” Take a look at what critics have to say about the movie that pays homage to 1920s Hollywood. Babylon Review: Netizens Call Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire’s Historical Drama a Brilliant Love Letter to Hollywood (View Tweets).

The Hollywood Reporter – But Pitt and Smart both seize on the rare breathable moment to find welcome dimension in their characters, even if the outcome that follows for Jack is drearily predictable.

Screen Daily – Babylon boasts the sort of showy set pieces one might associate with Quentin Tarantino or Paul Thomas Anderson, and several of them are beauties. The film’s setting and time period will draw comparisons to Singin’ In The Rain — also about Hollywood’s transition to sound — but Chazelle manages to riff on one of that classic’s best scenes to offer a comparable, hilarious set piece in which Nellie grapples with the limitations of primitive recording devices on set.

The Guardian – Damien Chazelle returns to that la la land in which he made his big breakthrough, with a turbocharged but heavy-handed epic about the secret chaos and excess of 1920s silent-era Hollywood on the verge of talkie extinction, inspired by some well-known anecdotes and further embellishing the apocryphal rumours and tales. It’s a love letter to the movies, inevitably, though I remember Chazelle’s previous films being love letters to actual human beings.

Empire Online – Has Chazelle made a remarkable movie? He’s certainly made an unforgettable one. The set-pieces are masterful, the comedy caustic and bold, the ensemble cast commanding even in the face of chaos. Its ambition is undeniable.

