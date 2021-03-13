Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has recently given a small spoken preview of her Grammy performance on Sunday. Taylor Swift Blast Out at Donald Trump For White Supremacy and Racism; Singer Threatens to Vote US President Out of Power Is the Most Liked Tweet till Date.

The 31-year-old singer was seen in a video post on CBS's Twitter account. In the video, the songstress revealed that she is reuniting with two of the collaborators who helped her make her nominated album 'Folklore.' Swift revealed that in preparation for the performance, the three have quarantined together in a house for the entire week.

The 'Blank Space' songstress said, "The one thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that isn't highly confidential is that my Grammy performance includes my collaborators, Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, which is really exciting because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown."

"And you know, we've only gotten to be together in the same room once," for their live-streamed performance in November called 'Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions.'And so, this is really awesome to get to be together with them again," added Swift.

Variety reported on Thursday, the Grammys have doubled down on COVID precautions for Sunday's show, which is both live and pre-recorded, but all of the activity takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Taylor Swift on Vogue Cover: The ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Singer on Her Stand for LGBTQ Rights, Sexism Trump and More.

Jack Sussman, CBS' executive VP of specials, music, and live events, told Variety, "Short of the Super Bowl, the Grammys are as big and intricate as it gets as a production. Ben Winston and this team really figured this out. Some of the artists asked for more protections and we want them to feel safe. "

"For example, we've created venue areas for talent with only one-way access which helps make sure that nobody crosses paths with people who aren't in the same pod," added Sussman.

The 'Love Story' songstress is up for six awards, including Best Album and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Folklore.' Per Variety, the Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)