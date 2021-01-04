Actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani of Silicon Valley fame stunned everyone in town with his fit and fab physique transformation a few months back. The actor went all lean and muscly for his role of a superhero in the upcoming Marvel film, Eternals. He is playing a celestial being who is disguised on Earth as a Bollywood superstar, and hence the need for transformation. The actor has been posting pics of his workout and diet, showing about how he got transformer, but a recent picture of his got needless trolling. Eternals Actor Kumail Nanjiani Was Worried About Contributing to Hollywood's Unrealistic Beauty Standards With His Muscular Transformation Pics.

The picture the actor posted on New Year's Day had him in front of a plate having a slice of cake. All smiles in the pic, Kumail is seen wearing a long-sleeved grey T-shirt and looking quite fit. While it is a very harmless picture, some of his followers are wondering how he got such a physique while eating cake. Some among them began to body-shame the actor and accused him of taking steroids.

While we won't be pasting comments of these trolls as we are certainly not endorsing their views, you can check them out if you want in the comments section of the below picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn)

When the noise grew loud, fans and admirers of the star came out in support and called out this attack as 'racist'. They wonder why these kinds of accusations never came about when Chris Pratt or Chris Evans got jacked. Kumail Nanjiani Recreates Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Tom Cruise's Top Gun and Other Iconic Film Scenes for Latest Photoshoot.

Check out the tweets below:

The Double Standards...

Chris Pratt can bulk up for a marvel movie and everyone is cool with is. Kumail Nanjiani does it and people call him “grotesque” and assume he’s using steroids. I hate it here. pic.twitter.com/9LSfvreUtc — Michelle (@meesh_llegos) January 3, 2021

Body Shaming For Being Jacked?

Body shaming Kumail Nanjiani for...being jacked? Is way weird. Especially since all the Chris’ have done the same super-soldier program and never got any flack for it. I wonder what the difference is? pic.twitter.com/NIeUf3DwAb — Jake Low (@JacobYLow) January 3, 2021

Many Are Willing To Do This!

I’m ready to fight anyone who has anything negative to say about Kumail Nanjiani! pic.twitter.com/r1QACyt9ef — 🌊Nicci (@Nicccixo) January 3, 2021

Wasn't Hemsworth Always Jacked?

Chris Evans gets jacked for Captain America: “😍🤩😍🤩” Chris Hemsworth gets jacked for Thor: “😍🤩😍🤩” Chris Pratt gets jacked for Star-Lord: “😍🤩😍🤩” Kumail Nanjiani gets jacked for Eternals: “He’s clearly using steroids” I can’t qwhite see what’s the difference. — alias (@itsjustanx) January 3, 2021

We Have Short-Term Memory, Don't We All?

After Chadwick Boseman’s death there was a lot of talk about “never make fun of people’s bodies, you don’t know what anyone’s going through” but Kumail Nanjiani posts like. an average picture of himself eating dinner and that’s our the window I guess — Jael 💛 (@theshimmer_) January 3, 2021

The Selective Criticism

I'm confused. Are y'all really mad about how Kumail Nanjiani looks in an upcoming Marvel movie? Does nobody remember what Chris Pratt or Chris Evans looked like before landing superhero roles? Or do we just reserve that kind of criticism for people of color? — Danielle Ames 🇺🇸🌊🌈 (@DanielleAmes10) January 3, 2021

Trolls Prefer Blondes!

kumail nanjiani getting bullied for being ripped????? what is it cause he’s not blonde? and his name isn’t chris? pic.twitter.com/edtEChXMPl — ✨zainab✨ (@_zazzless) January 3, 2021

Nanjiani, who is of Pakistani origins, is known for his vocal dissent towards the Trump-era politics. We are not sure if this is the reason of him getting targetting, or just pure racism. Meanwhile his film, Eternals, is heading to theatres (hopefully) in November 5, 2021, after its release was postponed from 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak. The movie also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan.

