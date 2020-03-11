Kumail Nanjiani Recreates Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Tom Cruise's Top Gun and Other Iconic Film Scenes for Latest Photoshoot (View Pics)

Kumail Nanjiani's photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

Kumail Nanjiani has become the talk of the town ever since the actor was finalised for a role on Marvel's Eternals. The actor underwent a massive transformation as he beefed up for his role in the film and had netizens swooning over him with his hot bod. Once again, the actor decided to send Instagram in a meltdown to flaunt his chiselled abs and this time he did so by turning into some of the popular on-screen characters including Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. While Nanjiani's fans were thrilled to see him in this look, it was also amazing to see how his Marvel actors Chris Hemsworth and others reacted to his pictures. The Eternals: Marvel to Get Its First Ever Bollywood Style Dance Number Featuring Kumail Nanjiani as a Movie Star.

In his recent photoshoot for Men's Health magazine, Kumail recreated some iconic shot of movie characters which also included Bruce Willis' Die Hard and Tom Cruise' Top Gun. Flaunting his newly attained physique, the actor wrote, "More pics from my @menshealthmag shoot by @emilyshur. I got to recreate some of my favourite action scenes! Link to story in bio." Well, we have to say these are some great choices, espeically the Wolverine bit. While fans showered their love and many, many fire emojis denoting how hot the actor looks, we loved Thor aka Chris Hemsworth's comment who wrote, "Damn ! Makin us all look average mate! Epic work." Among the pictures, we see Nanjiani recreating Top Gun's famed beach volleyball scene, Die Hard's crawling through an air duct scene and a gorgeous shot of Kumail as Wolverine flaunting his abs, sporting sideburns and the huge claws. Marvel Announces New India Releases Dates for Black Widow, The Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder and More.

Check Out Kumail's Pictures Here:

The 41-year-old actor, who plays Kingo in Eternals, recently revealed that his character will have a Bollywood twist and that he will play a movie star in the film. Previously the actor revealed his new jacked look on Instagram and became trending in no time. Nanjiani famously starred in HBO series Silicon Valley and the film The Big Sick, before landing up a role with Marvel. As for Eternals, it also stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on November 6, 2020.