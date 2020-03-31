Extraction: Randeep Hooda Is Excited for His Hollywood Debut Opposite Chris Hemsworth (Read Tweet)

Chris Hemsworth’s First Look from Netflix Film Dhaka Now Titled As Extraction (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut in the Netflix film "Extraction", starring Chris Hemsworth, and the actor is naturally super excited. "20 years after I thought I'll make a showreel to work over there. It finally happened. So grateful to most amazing crew and cast. It is a dose of Extra Action and emotion," he tweeted. Extraction Poster: Chris Hemsworth’s Action Film by Russo Brothers Keeps Cards Close to Chest in the First Look.

"Extraction" was initially titled "Dhaka". It also stars Indian actors Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Will Not Be Coming to India To Promote His Netflix Film Over Coronavirus Danger.

Check Out Randeep Hooda's Tweet Below:

20 years after I thought I’ll make a showreel to work over there. It finally happened. So grateful to most amazing crew and cast. It is a dose of Extra Action & emotion! #Extraction starts streaming on April 24 @netflix #SamHargrave @Russo_Brothers @chrishemsworth @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/zQ3U7c2DN7 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 31, 2020

It is scheduled to release on April 24. Randeep will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in "Radhe".