Fast X races into theatres this Friday and early reactions have been pouring the net since the premiere took place last week. Majority of the reactions so far have been highly positive with many calling the film “ridiculously entertaining,” while there are a few mixed ones that did have their issues with the Vin Diesel-starrer, on a majority it looks like we might have an enjoyable film on our hands here. Fast X Review: Early Reactions Call Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa's Actioner an 'Entertaining Blockbuster'!

With so much of Fast X’s plot being a mystery, the reactions have given us more of an idea as to what we can expect with going in. From teasing Jason Momoa’s “scene-stealing” baddie to there being a cliffhanger ending, there have been some plot revelations that have slipped by here and there, and it looks like the franchise is definitely gearing up for its grand ending. So, let’s explore five plot reveals we got from the early reactions of Vin Diesel’s Fast X.

Plot Is Going to Be Divisive

Caught #FastX last week! It’s a wild, non-stop action thrill ride that delivers the most shocking ending of the franchise, so far. Not perfect (end may divide fans), but it’s been growing on me & I can’t wait to see it again. Universal's def trying to make this its Infinity War. pic.twitter.com/0EWbLNezOi — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 12, 2023

One of the early reactions teased that Fast X could very well be divisive among many fans because of how its story is framed. Teasing the film to be the Fast and Furious’ version of Avengers: Infinity War, the tweeter did mention that the ending did eventually grow on her. Can’t wait to see where it leads.

A Huge Needle Drop

#FastX has a needle drop I've been waiting yrs for. Almost lost it in the theater when it came on. A Jersey staple (of every party/club ever?), crowds are gonna lose it when it plays. Can't believe this was somehow never in the Fast Saga. They know their audience. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 12, 2023

A reaction also teased a huge “needle drop” is to take place in Fast X that will surely satisfy many. Describing it as a “Jersey staple (of every party/clubever?),” she did teasy it as a massive crowd-pleasing moment that everyone will be excited to see.

A Huge Cameo

#FastX is on cruise control with ridiculous stunts and logic defying action. Yes, I rolled my eyes multiple times 🙄🤦🏿‍♂️ but thankfully Jason Momoa was the saving grace as an entertaining villain. Sucks that certain cameos were spoiled. But hey... It's better than Fast 9. 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OiR2QVhDFb — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette (@EmansReviews) May 16, 2023

Many reactions for Fast X have teased a huge cameo for the movie as well. Reportedly earlier this week, news got out that Dwayne Johnson is said to be making his return to the Fast and Furious franchise, and while its not outright confirmed, it looks like that might be the ultimate cameo after all.

Cliffhanger Ending

#FastX: Big. Loud. Dumb. A High-Octane blast that recaptures the series peak. The po-faced ridiculousness is wielded as a holy weapon, propelled by a relentless momentum. Faces old and new shine, the set pieces sizzle, and a doozy of a cliffhanger seals the deal. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/uFJZnzPd1z — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) May 16, 2023

Another huge thing mentioned was that the ending for Fast X is a cliffhanger that will set up the eleventh film. It makes sense considering Fast X was originally a two-parter, and with Vin Diesel now confirming the finale as a trilogy, it will be exciting to see exactly where the ending leads.

Jason Momoa’s Scene Stealing Baddie

Fast X gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F's version of The Joker. He's a gleeful psychopath, and it's delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made Fate Of The Furious and F9 feel stale, it's a win. #FastX pic.twitter.com/fgZy6gjYTR — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) May 12, 2023

Jason Momoa’s villain is being called one of the best of the franchise. Many are calling him a scene-stealer and have described that Momoa plays him like “Fast and Furious’ version of the Joker,” and just that sentence is enough to get anyone hyped. We can’t wait to see him in action. Fast X: Dwayne Johnson to Make Cameo As Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious Franchise – Reports.

Fast X which is directed by Louis Leterrier releases in theatres this Friday on May 19, 2023 and stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, Jason Stathan, John Cena and more.

