Chris Pratt-starrer Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was released in theatres on May 5, 2023. Directed by James Gunn, the film sees the Guardians seek out the High Evolutionary in order to save Rocket who finds himself mortally wounded. However, after release, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Movie Review: Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper Steal the Show in James Gunn’s Emotionally Satisfying Last Hurrah for the MCU (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Post-Credit Scenes of James Gunn's Marvel Film Leaks Online Before Theatrical Release (SPOILER ALERT).

For the unversed, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. The movie also stars Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, and more. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is playing in theatres right now.

