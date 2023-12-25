There is no denying that 2023 was a monumental year for films. It was a time where we finally saw big franchises start to crumble under their previous success while original films reigned supreme. Not just that, but there was a huge moment with the actors and writers striking behind the picket lines, and their work finally being recognised by studios that once exploited them within the four walls of Hollywood. Year Ender 2023: From Barbie to Oppenheimer, Take a Look at the Biggest Hollywood Hits.

With films like Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon showcasing that auteur driven cinema still has its place in the modern landscape, we were treated to some hard-hitting stories that the audiences were extremely eager to line up for at the box office. It definitely has been a huge year for movies, and perhaps the best we have seen in a very long time. 2023 was a complete game-changer, and with the year coming to a close, what better time than now to take a look back at some of the best releases it had to offer. So, here are the 15 best films that came out in 2023.

They Cloned Tyrone

Starting the list off with a distinct film that was one of the biggest surprises of the year, They Cloned Tyron carries the charm of 70s blaxploitation flicks with a zany vibe. Coming from director Juel Taylor, this sci-fi watch is a hilarious romp into a provocative reality that is anchored by a powerful trio of performances with John Boyega in the lead. It can lose its footing with the unevenness of ideas at times, but at its best, They Cloned Tyrone has something to say which easily makes it a really rewarding watch. They Cloned Tyrone Movie Review: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris’ Hilarious Sci-Fi Joint is an Absurdist Delight! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Barbie

Greta Gerwig’s pink odyssey swooped up the online chatter this year and delivered a modern feminist tale that was a huge crowd pleaser. Barbie packs in a story about self-discovery that’s led brilliantly by Margot Robbie’s titular turn, while Ryan Gosling delivers a hilarious performance as Ken with his ballad about patriarchy being one of the most memorable movie moments of 2023. It does lose track of itself at times with how many ideas it aims to tackle, but amidst all the satire and meta commentary, Gerwig proves that her light will shine bright even in a studio environment. Barbie Movie Review: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Excel in This Relevant Satire Filled with Hilarious Meta Commentary (LatestLY Exclusive).

Priscilla

After the frenzied praise-show that was Baz Luhrman’s Elvis (which was great in its own right!), Sofia Coppola aims to take us behind the rose-tinted glasses of that film and showcase us the domestic reality of it all through Priscilla Presley’s point-of-view. A heartbreaking journey that goes into the root of what Priscilla suffered in Graceland, the film incorporates all of Coppola’s strength as a filmmaker with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi showcasing the toxic power dynamic that does leave a lasting impact. The film does hastily wrap up in its last act which can sour the experience a bit, but, it is still is one of the more powerful watches of the year that shouldn’t be missed.

Flora and Son

After bringing us the brilliant Sing Street in 2016, John Carney returns with Flora and Son – another musical comedy that hits the right spot. While the music here doesn’t touch the high bar set by Sing Street, Carney makes sure to deliver an emotionally resonant story of a mother attempting to make the most of the hand she is dealt. The emotional beats here matter, and Eve Hewson is sensational as Flora while being also being complimented by the great supporting cast. Its just a feel-good time that you won’t regret checking out at all.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Marvel perhaps had its worst year yet, but somehow Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 managed to slip through the cracks and delivered a watch that was surprisingly poignant. The film occasionally suffers from the usual problems that you have come to expect from modern Marvel movies, but the good outweighs the bad tenfold. James Gunn has shown that he understands that having a central heart is more important than making your superhero flicks seem bombastic, and it’s here where Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 possesses a certain sincerity that many MCU films seem to lack nowadays. And with the Florence + The Machines needle drop at the end, the trilogy definitely goes out on a high note. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Movie Review: Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper Steal the Show in James Gunn’s Emotionally Satisfying Last Hurrah for the MCU (LatestLY Exclusive).

Polite Society

Nida Manzoor’s directorial debut, Polite Society, was an absolute riot in the cinemas. A British martial arts comedy with an all-desi cast that keeps getting absurd by the second, this was a complete blast from start to finish. Led by Priya Kansara and Ritu Arya, Polite Society has a stylistic aspect to it that isn’t sacrificed for anything. The film exactly knows what its trying to do, and keeps one upping itself with every moment that passes. Polite Society also brings in some great desi representation that definitely allows for more diverse voices to be heard in the current filmmaking landscape, and for that you definitely need to check out this highly enjoyable flick. Polite Society Movie Review: Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya Absolutely Rule in This Energetic and Quirky Action-Comedy That Will Have You Laughing Throughout (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Killer

In the case of The Killer, I am really baffled that this is a movie that exists. On paper it just sounds like an idea destined to fail, but somehow David Fincher makes it work. The Killer is a film that is so devoid of depth that it somehow becomes its best aspect. Just watching Michael Fassbender’s calculatedly cold (and sometimes inept) unnamed assassin go around killing his targets for two hours straight is some of the most enjoyment you will get from a film this year - and its surprisingly hilarious in instances where the film completely revels in its diabolical nature. A film crafted to technical perfection, The Killer might not be Fincher’s best, but is still one hell of a time.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Even with it being seventh film in the franchise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One still managed to be an exciting watch that brought us something new. In a year filled with “part-one” movies, it’s MI7 that gets the formula right with the team of Christopher McQuarie and Tom Cruise aiming for the sky and somehow going even beyond it. Filled with memorable moments, set pieces and another performance from Cruise where he proves that 60 is the new 30 with his crazy stunts, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is a high-octane spectacle that constantly builds off the momentum of what came before it. Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Movie Review: Tom Cruise Fights AI in This Breathtaking and High-Octane Actioner (LatestLY Exclusive).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

After the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the filmmakers here had a huge challenge ahead of them, and with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, they delivered in the best way possible. Expanding on everything that made the previous movie so good, the sequel is a monumental piece of animation that pushes boundaries in delivering a breathtaking experience. Focusing on Miles Morales’ story of wanting to change what’s already written, it takes us on a journey that honours the 60-year long history of the character while still delivering a great spider-tale. If this is the same level of quality that we can expect from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, then we are in for a treat. Here is hoping the animators are treated better this time around. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Movie Review: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld’s Marvel Film is a Triumph of Animation with Lots of Spidey Goodness (LatestLY Exclusive).

John Wick Chapter 4

If Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One delivered on high-stakes action, then John Wick Chapter 4 brings us to the ground and straps us in for an enjoyably exhausting 165 minutes. You go to a John Wick movie to check out the fights and see Keanu Reeves have the worst time of his life, and Chapter 4 turns up the notch with director Chad Stahelski delivering his magnum opus. Every kick, every punch and every bullet to the head here is cracking with all the energy you would expect a film like this to have. It’s a modern action masterpiece that gets crazier by the second, and if this truly is the end of the franchise, then the fans couldn’t have asked for a better ending than John Wick Chapter Four. John Wick Chapter 4 Movie Review: Keanu Reeves Impresses for the Fourth Time in This High-Adrenaline Actioner with Masterful Stuntwork! (LatestLY Exclusive).

May December

I was lucky enough to check out May December during its limited release in the UK, and it left me completely shattered. Todd Haynes with the brilliant trio of Natalie Portman, Charles Melton and Julianne Moore, brings us an impactful tale about sexual assault that makes for one of the most unnerving watches of the year. It’s a film that explores a tabloid-like drama and presents campy overtones to it that work in relaying a narrative that doesn’t surrender its vision to deliver “safe” answers. Melton in particular is a huge standout showcasing the peak of his acting abilities as a man robbed off his innocence, and come awards season, you will be hearing about May December a lot. May December Movie Review: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton are Outstanding in Todd Haynes’ Unnerving Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Killers of the Flower Moon

The master of cinema, Martin Scorsese, returned to the big screens this year with Killers of the Flower Moon, and showed us the heartbreaking tale of the 1920s murders that the Osage people experienced. The most peculiar aspect about Killers of the Flower Moon is that it lacks any tension to it, which in turn makes the entire story come across even more hard-hitting. Every murder is presented straight, and it highlights the brutality of the white man’s greed this hate was born out of. While Leonardo DiCaprio is excellent as always, its Lily Gladstone who steals the spotlight here in a captivating lead performance.

Godzilla Minus One

Toho and director Takashi Yamazaki brought us Godzilla Minus One this year, which immediately won the hearts of many and secured its place as one of the best monster films of all time. Taking us back to the roots of what made this franchise so sensational, Minus One puts its own spin on the original concept of the monster. Godzilla is back to being a metaphor for the nuclear weapons post-World War II, and the film follows a grieving Japan that’s thrown into another devastating scenario after the monster sets his eyes on Ginza. While you would go to this film for the monster action, it’s the personal drama that will leave you absolutely floored with its message about the importance of human life.

Oppenheimer

What more can be said about Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer that already hasn’t been said? An artistic zenith that had people lined up to check out a three-hour drama at the theatres, Oppenheimer takes us behind the eyes of the father of the atom bomb, and presents us a riveting journey that sees Nolan at his best. Cillian Murphy is sensational as J Robert Oppenheimer in a performance that dives deep into the exploration of a man who can’t handle the consequences of his actions, and the plot provides a non-linear format that exceptionally works within the context of the layered script. For a biopic, this is a grand affair and something that only Nolan could have pulled off. Oppenheimer Movie Review: Cillian Murphy is Outstanding in Christopher Nolan’s Riveting Look Into the 'Father of the Atom Bomb' (LatestLY Exclusive).

Past Lives

Celine Song’s Past Lives is, no doubt, the best film to have come out this year. Being Song’s feature debut, Past Lives is an impressive outing that brings forward profound concepts that will stay with you even after the credits are done rolling. Focusing on the concept of wanting to make up for lost time, it’s a great look into a person trying to come to terms with the fact that she isn’t who she used to be. Being confronted with your past and trying to imagine how differently your life would have played out had you chosen a different path, it’s a mature watch that communicates a feeling of sorrow in a very tangible manner. Greta Lee and Teo Yoo are magnificent here, and it just leaves you with an ending that will definitely have you in tears. Past Lives Movie Review: Celine Song’s Drama is a Poignant and Impactful Look into Exploration of Lost Chances! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Before ending this article, I do have to give honourable mentions to releases like Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret?, Evil Dead Rise, Napoleon and more, but these 15 films really were the best of what cinema had to offer in 2023. Here is hoping for an even better 2024!

