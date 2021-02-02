Hal Holbrook, actor, television director and writer, popularly known for the show Mark Twain Tonight!, breathed his last at the age of 95. He portrayed the role of Mark Twain in this one-man stage show that he developed. He died on January 23 at his home in Beverly Hills, California, and it is a week after it his demise has been announced. Dustin Diamond, Saved By The Bell Actor, Dies Of Cancer At 44.

The demise of Hal Holbrook has been confirmed by Joyce Cohen, his personal assistant, to the New York Times. Hal, who had depicted Mark Twain in his show, had won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play in 1966. Hal had made his film debut with the 1966 movie titled The Group. In his acting career, spanning more than five decade, the legend has won five Primetime Emmy Awards.

Hal Holbrook had played the role of Father Malone in the supernatural horror film The Fog that become a cult classic. Edgar Wright, writer of Ant-Man, expressed his grief over the demise of the star. He wrote, “Rest well Father Malone. The estimable Hal Holbrook has passed away, but what work he leaves behind. Loved his performances in The Fog, All The President’s Men, Magnum Force, Creepshow, Capricorn One, The Star Chamber, Wild In The Streets & Into The Wild, among many many others.” Some of his other notable films include Julia, Wall Street, The Firm, Hercules and Men of Honor. RIP, Hal Holbrook!

