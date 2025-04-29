A recent widespread power outage in Spain has sparked an unexpected online debate, attributing it to predictions made by The Simpsons. The focus is whether the animated TV show foresaw the widespread blackout that hit parts of Spain on Monday. Posts circulating online show screenshots from older episodes of The Simpsons, allegedly depicting a map highlighting Spain's power outage in a scene showing a city in darkness. While the images have drawn attention and speculation, a closer examination reveals that this is more a case of selective interpretation and coincidence than a genuine forecast for Europe's widespread blackout . The Simpsons, known for its satirical take on politics, pop culture and current events, has often been credited with predicting everything from the rise of Donald Trump to technological trends. However, attributing a nationwide power outage to the cartoon’s storyline requires more than what just viral posts usually provide. The Simpsons didn't predict Spain's power outage and the episodes claimed by internet users don't exist. However, the show often featured power disruption in Springfield. Power Outage in Europe: EU Chief Antonio Costa Says ‘No Indications’ of Cyberattack After Blackout in Spain and Portugal.

Massive Blackout In Europe

⚡ Massive #blackout in #Europe! On April 28, Spain, Portugal and the south of France faced massive power outages. The reason is grid overload, high dependence on unstable "green" energy and a lack of reserve capacity. pic.twitter.com/ZzPgUBO8Cj — City Weather (@ukcityweather) April 28, 2025

Did The Simpsons Predict Spain's Power Outage?

Some scenes from past episodes of The Simpsons resemble the April 28 power outage that affected parts of Europe. However, the viral videos circulating online that claim the show predicted a global blackout and internet failure are actually AI-generated and not taken from any real episode. The recent outage disrupted daily life in Spain, Portugal and southern France, impacting air travel, hospitals, public transport systems and workplaces. Despite the comparisons being made, there is no truth to the claim that The Simpsons predicted a worldwide power failure on April 30, 2025; it’s simply another misleading internet hoax. Power Outage: Spain, Portugal Hit by Blackout Due to Issues With European Electric Grid, Millions Left Without Electricity.

A viral video claims that a 1998 Simpsons episode titled ‘The Last Day of Springfield’ depicted a citywide blackout, while another allegedly named ‘Last Day of Civilization’ predicted a global power failure on April 30, plunging the world into darkness. These fabricated clips gained traction online following Monday’s widespread outage across Europe.

The Last Day of Springfield Viral Video

WOW. Simpsons predicted the global blackout to be April 30, 2025. The Simpsons is run by Freem@sons. They have to tell you or their plans won't materialize. You are casting this reality for them through decades of programming you cast this into your world.https://t.co/bGDlinB1mW pic.twitter.com/gwEmoS8UjS — W.R. Schock, QBD (@iontecs_pemf) April 28, 2025

Last Day Of Civilization Viral Video

‼️LO DE LOS SIMPSON NO TIENE SENTIDO. Otra vez lo han vuelto a hacer, los simpson predicen el apagón de la Red Eléctrica en el mundo. Ésto da mucho miedo eh 💀#CorteDeLuz pic.twitter.com/iKSHLJN7Fh — Pole 🇪🇸 (@SrPole_) April 28, 2025

According to reports from local outlets, the disruption was linked to instability in the European power grid. Additionally, a wildfire on Alaric Mountain in southwest France reportedly damaged a high-voltage line between Perpignan and eastern Narbonne, contributing to the blackout. The incident drew significant social media attention, as large-scale outages of this nature are uncommon in the region.

Power Outage In Spain

Following a major power outage that disrupted daily life on Monday afternoon, electricity gradually returned to several areas of the Iberian Peninsula later in the day, according to Reuters. Spain's Interior Ministry responded by declaring a national emergency, prompting the deployment of approximately 30,000 police officers nationwide to ensure public safety. High-level emergency cabinet sessions were also held to manage the unfolding crisis and coordinate recovery efforts.

While The Simpsons continues to entertain and surprise viewers with its sharp writing and occasional uncanny accuracy, there is no factual basis to the claim that the show predicted Spain’s 2025 blackout.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2025 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).