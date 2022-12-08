None of the royal family members agreed to be interviewed for the series, which contains a number of revelations on the Harry-Meghan love story -- they met over Instagram and Harry was late for his first date! -- and also about the early bumps in their relationship with the family.

The first three episodes, however, do not contain anything that may upset the royal family, but it carries footage from Princess Diana's controversial 'Panorama' interview with the now-disgraced BBC journalist Martin Bashir, which, Variety notes, is "likely to anger" the Prince of Wales.

It emerged last year that the interview had been secured via fraudulent means. Earlier this year BBC publicly apologised to William and Harry, and donated the $1.6 million it earned from the interview. Prince William had then said: "It is my firm view that this Panorama' programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again." In the docuseries, according to Variety, Harry says: "I think we all now know that [Diana] was deceived into giving the interview, but at the same time she spoke the truth of her experience."

In another segment, Harry says that male family members were unsympathetic about the intense press intrusion into his and Meghan's lives because their spouses had suffered the same. "Some of the members of the family were like, 'But my wife had to go through that'," Harry says. " 'So why should your girlfriend be treated any differently?" Harry & Meghan Trailer: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Talk About Their Departure From the Royal Family in This Netflix Documentary.