Singer-songwriter Harry Styles took a dip in the River Thames. The former One Direction singer, 29, showed off his tattooed torso as he braved the cold water in just a pair of tiny trunks and a bobble hat covering up his new buzz cut, with his girlfriend Taylor Russell joining him on his festive swim in the London river. In the snap shared by a fan on Instagram, Harry was all smiles as he emerged from the water after his dip in the water, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Actress Taylor also beamed as she rocked a black unitard and matching woolly hat as she walked down the jetty with the pop icon. As per Mirror.co.uk, Harry and Taylor have been romantically linked since the summer, following the ‘As It Was’ singer splitting from director Olivia Wilde in November last year and then enjoying a brief rebound smooch with model Emily Ratajkowski.

Photo of Harry Styles And His GF Shared By A Fan

Harry Styles With His GF (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot new couple Harry and Taylor were first seen together in June and have been looking loved-up ever since. The couple have been seen on various outings since first sparking romance rumours, including a sightseeing trip near the Plague Column in Vienna, according to The Sun on Sunday. "Harry and Taylor have been spending a lot of time together. She is a huge fan of his music," an insider revealed.

