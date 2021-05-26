Helena Bonham Carter is a really accomplished actor who has appeared in many great films and television shows. She has also played fan-favourite roles in some of the biggest franchises and has made sure to steal every scene that she is in. Starting her career off in 1983 in a television show called A Pattern of Roses, she has to garner awards like the British Academy Film Award and three Screen Actors Guild Awards and has been nominated for two Academy Awards. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Movie Review: A Love Letter to DC Fans (LatestLY Exclusive).

She truly has never turned in a bad performance and shows how great she is at her job, so to celebrate this amazing actress's 55th birthday we are taking a look at five of her best films.

A Room With a View

Directed by James Ivory, this was Helena’s first feature film. She plays the role of Lucy Honeychurch in the restricted and repressed culture of Edwardian England, and her falling for a free-spirited young man, George Emerson. It went on to receive critical acclaim and was also a box office success with a lot of praise being aimed towards Helena’s performance.

Corpse Bride

This stop-motion animated film directed by Tim Burton sees Helena play the titular character of the corpse bride. Set in a fictional Victorian-era village in London, the film is present with amazing creativity and voice acting from both of its leads. Especially Helena who knocks it out of the park with just her voice.

The King’s Speech

This historical drama directed by Tom Hooper sees Helena play the role of Queen Elizabeth. The film follows future King George VI who, to cope with his stammer, sees Lionel Logue. The film details the friendship between these two men and how they work together. Helena received a lot of praise for her role and went on to receive an Academy Nomination as well.

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Of course, I couldn’t go off mentioning at least one Harry Potter film in this list. Perhaps Helena’s most iconic role, she played Bellatrix Lestrange with such perfection that she made sure her presence was felt in each and every scene that she was in. Deathly Hallows Part 2 is probably one of the best films that she has starred in since it bought the Harry Potter saga to such a perfect end.

Fight Club

We see Helena here team up with David Fincher who crafts an amazing film. The film follows an unnamed narrator who goes on to form a fight club with soap salesman Tyler Durden who starts a relationship with a destitute woman, Marla Singer who is played by Bonham Carter. This is her best film in my opinion due to how iconic it is and how her character acts as a reflection of the audience since she learns everything while we as an audience get to know what’s going on in the plot.

