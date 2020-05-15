How To Get Away With Murder Series Finale: Fans Cry Over 'Craziest, Saddest, Happiest, Satisfying' Ending Of Viola Davis' Show

How To Get Away With Murder Finale (Photo Credits: File Image)

Popular suspense-thriller series How To Get Away With Murder aired its last ever episode after a glorious run of six seasons. The loose ends were tied up and the series came a full circle. The fans seem to be very happy with how the showrunners and writers ended the series. The audience will still be sceptical about series endings after what Game of Thrones season 8 did to them. But, right after the finale of HTGAWM, Twitter was flooded with appreciation tweets for the show. The following tweets contain minor spoilers. So, if spoilers are a touchy subject for you, do not proceed. How to Get Away with Murder Actor Jack Falahee Is Chilling in India Posting Drool-worthy Pictures.

The maximum appreciation is directed towards the learn lady Viola Davis, who played the scheming laser and teacher. The Keating 5 did not all get their happy endings. But, all in all, it was great. Viola Davis Returns as Amanda Waller For James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

Check Out What Twitter Is Saying:

"MY NAME IS CHRISTOPHER CASTILLO, WELCOME TO CRIMINAL LAW 100, OR AS MY MENTOR CALLED IT, HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER" IM NEVER GETTING OVER THAT NEVER EVER EVER #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/u2WZv6VTAc — dritero 🇦🇱 (@duavision) May 15, 2020

Previously For The Last Time:

me hearing ‘previously on how to get away with murder’ for the last time #HTGAWM #HTGAWMFinale pic.twitter.com/paFvtBo2I6 — KEIIITH (@xrchitecture) May 15, 2020

Craziest

That was by far one of the most craziest, saddest, happiest, yet most satisfying ending I didn't expect. #HTGAWM thanks for giving us one hell of a ride! pic.twitter.com/LKuipEYTxG — Kendra Ann (@KendraAnn4) May 15, 2020

Thanks, Viola Davis

THANK YOU VIOLA DAVIS FOR THE SIX YEARS OF PORTRAYING ONE OF MY FAVORITE CHARACTERS OF ALL SHOWS THERE ARE, ANNA MAE HARKNESS #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/agbbFo2Zzc — nat | pjo nation rise | htgawm and ke spoilers (@quakemanning) May 15, 2020

Cope With Loss

how does one cope w the loss of how to get away with murder? asking for myself pic.twitter.com/a48J7iGXvg — moni ♡ co-host of #peraltiagoanniversary (@spicyperalta) May 14, 2020

In Honor Of Last Episode

In honor of the very last episode of How To Get Away With Murder, I would like to share my favorite scene from the show, ever. It's Annalise getting her hair done by her mom, Ophelia. I had never seen anything like it on tv. Just stunning.🙌#HTGAWMFinale pic.twitter.com/Gvml0WSLMK — janna (@janna6223) May 15, 2020

"Nobody deserves to get away with murder," executive producer Peter Nowalk said in an interview. "Some of them will, some of them won’t. I want people to be horrified by that."