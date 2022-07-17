A picture of award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan's hand-drawn plot for his complex science fiction thriller Inception, which was released in 2010, has taken over the internet. The user named Julian Shapiro, a writer and investor, shared the post on Twitter, which shows the plot details of the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer. The post shows the hand drawn plot map. It has some scribbles and details related to the film. Christopher Nolan Birthday Special: From Inception to The Dark Knight, 5 Action Scenes From His Movies That Are Simply Awesome (Watch Videos).

Shapiro captioned the post: "A rare find for my fellow movie nerds. This is Christopher Nolan's hand drawn plot map for his film Inception. Inception stars DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. He is offered a chance to have his criminal history erased as payment for the implantation of another person's idea into a target's subconscious. Tenet Final Trailer: Christopher Nolan's Prestigious Film Will Be Inception of New Era.

Check It Out:

A rare find for my fellow movie nerds. This is Christopher Nolan’s hand drawn plot map for his film Inception. pic.twitter.com/XryPvlvqYp — Julian Shapiro (@Julian) July 15, 2022

The cast also includes Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine.

