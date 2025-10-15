Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, One Battle After Another, may be his most critically acclaimed work yet - but its box office story is far less glowing. Despite glowing reviews and strong audience appreciation, the social-political dramedy is on track to become one of the director’s most financially disappointing projects. ‘One Battle After Another’ Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio Turns Reluctant Revolutionary in His First Movie With Paul Thomas Anderson.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead, alongside an impressive ensemble cast featuring Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti. Based on Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another explores themes of corruption, resistance, and human resilience - all delivered in Anderson’s trademark style.

Released in theatres on September 26, the film has received widespread acclaim, holding a 95% critics’ score and an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet, its strong reception hasn’t translated into commercial success.

'One Battle After Another' Budget

According to reports, One Battle After Another is Anderson’s most expensive project to date, with a production budget of USD 175 million. Using the industry-standard 2.5x rule, the film would need to gross at least USD 438 million worldwide to break even.

So far, that target seems out of reach.

Watch the Trailer of 'One Battle After Another':

'One Battle After Another' Box Office Breakdown

As per Box Office Mojo, the movie has grossed USD 55.7 million in North America and USD 141 million globally as it completes nearly three weeks in theatres - a figure significantly below the breakeven mark. ‘Tron: Ares’ Box Office: Jared Leto’s Sci-Fi Saga Opens Below ‘Tron: Legacy’; Underperforms Both in North America and Globally.

With several new releases crowding theatres, box office experts predict the film could result in losses exceeding USD 100 million for Warner Bros Pictures.

While cinephiles have hailed the film as another triumph in Anderson’s illustrious career, the question remains - how long can studios continue backing auteur-driven projects with blockbuster budgets when audience turnout fails to match critical praise?

