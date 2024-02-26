Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has sparked engagement rumours after she was seen wearing a humongous diamond ring on her left hand at the SAG Awards. The actress, popular for depicting Rachel in Friends' sitcom, was nominated for her role in The Morning Show but lost to Elizabeth Debicki from The Crown. Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Rekindle 'Friends' Chemistry in Star-studded Super Bowl 2024 Commercial (Watch Video).

Aniston looked ravishing in a figure-hugging shimmery silver dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. However, it was her sparkling piece of jewellery, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Jennifer Aniston At Sag Awards 2024

Jennifer Aniston that was a wonderful speech for Barbra Streisand 🤍🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VYyqcUUsEl — Suus (@Suus1102) February 25, 2024

It is not known if the actress is dating anyone currently. However, the actress has been married twice before. She first married Brad Pitt in 2000 before they split in 2005. She married Justin Theroux in 2012, but they separated in 2018. She has dated Tate Donovan, Paul Rudd, Vince Vaughn and John Mayer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2024 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).