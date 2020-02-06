Jameela Jamil Comes Out as Queer After Facing Backlash Over Judging HBO Max's Voguing Show - Read Tweet

Jameela Jamil comes out as Queer (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Jameela Jamil who is better known for playing Tahani on The Good Place recently shocked everyone with her announcement on Twitter when she came out as queer. The popular host and actress came out via a long post on Twitter explaining why she stayed away from coming out before since it was scary for a 'brown woman in her thirties' to do so. Jameela's announcement comes after the recent flak that she received for being named a judge on HBO Max's voguing show Legendary. Netizens slammed her for taking up the show that is based on LGBTQ culture and not being from the community herself. It seems this led Jamil to open up on her queer status. For the uninitiated, voguing is a modern house dance that originated in the late 1980s that evolved the Harlem ballroom scene which shaped a distinctly black LGBTQ culture. Much of the history of voguing has been covered in FX series, Pose. Jameela Jamil Won't Comment on the Priyanka Chopra Controversy Says She's Not Interested in Making it a Media Manipulated Cat-Fight.

Jamil took to Twitter to give a detailed response on the controversy and revealed that given that "Twitter is brutal", she never wanted to come out as queer. In her post, Jamil further mentioned, "I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, as it’s not easy within the south Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if ever straight-up asked about it on Twitter. But I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil when I was a kid.”

Check Out Jameela Jamil's Post Here:

While the actress mentioned in her post, "You can keep your thoughts to yourself", the timing of Jamil's post has certainly irked Twitterati. Also, several netizens are confused given that Jamil has been in a relationship with English singer James Blake since a while. Blake also commented on her post saying, "I love you". Jameela Jamil Opens Up on Struggle With Eating Disorder.

Although, The Good Place star is currently being heavily trolled for the same. A user wrote, "Here you go, Twitter falls for it. SHE’S GOT A BOYFRIEND. You don’t think it’s odd she comes out as “queer” after being criticised for possibly taking a gay person’s place on a show?"

There were also those who came in support of her stating that it's sad the circumstances under which Jamil had to come out. A user commenting on Jamil's post said, "I'm disgusted to know that *woke culture* forced you to come out, all the lbtq+ people making comments and invalidating someone's identity just because they haven't made a statement made me feel sick. Take a break from this toxic environment we your fans will be here for u."