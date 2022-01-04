D'Arcy Carden celebrates her 42nd birthday on January 4. She is best known for her portrayal as Janet in the NBC sitcom The Good Place. She absolutely nailed her role when she appeared on the fantasy comedy show. Carden was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her character as Janet in the TV series. In the show, we can see Carden donning multiple avatar starting from Bad Janet, Neutral Janet to Disco Janet. Her weird, funny yet interesting way of acting in the series was absolutely a bliss to watch and we are sure it will make you fall in love with her. Ted Danson Birthday Special: 10 Meaningful Quotes by the Actor as Michael From The Good Place That Are Simply Beautiful!

Apart from The Good Place, she also featured in TV series like Inside Amy Schumer, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Veep, Broad City, Single Parents and Mapleworth Murders, etc. Presently, she can be seen on a recurring role as Natalie Greer in HBO's series Barry. Apart from TV shows, she has also impressed us when she appeared in flicks like iSteve, Other People, Greener Grass, Let It Snow, Bombshell, Ride the Eagle and Papi Chulo, etc. Kristen Bell Birthday Special: 11 Witty Eleanor Shellstrop Quotes From The Good Place if You Are a Fan of the Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

On the occasion of D'Arcy Carden's 42nd birthday, let's hear some of her funny quotes and sayings as Janet from The Good Place:

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by D'Arcy Carden as Janet from The Good Place. We wish this immensely pretty actress and comedian Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

