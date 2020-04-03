James Gunn Reveals the Abandoned Third Scooby-Doo Film Was Going To Be Way Different Thanks to A Quirky Twist!

Scooby-Doo, James Gunn (Photo Credits: File Image)

Director James Gunn has given us Guardians of the Galaxy movies. He will soon be gifting us with The Suicide Squad and GOTG 3. And he almost gave us Scooby Dooby 3. Gunn wrote the screenplay for the two live-action Scooby-Doo movies and apparently there was going to be a third one. During a Twitter AMA session, the director made the revelation about the plot of the never-made film. A fan asked posed the question to him, and Gunn had a very shocking answer. James Gunn Picks a Marvel Character He'd Like to Quarantine With and We Think It's a Brilliant Choice.

James wrote, "The Mystery Ink gang are hired by a town in Scotland who complain they’re being plagued by monsters but we discover throughout the film the monsters are actually the victims & Scooby & Shaggy have to come to terms with their own prejudices & narrow belief systems. (Yes, Really!)"

Can you imagine? Gunn was about to turn the Scoobs universe on its head by actually making them help the monsters for a change. That could have been groundbreaking. James Gunn Reveals Star Wars Franchise Doesn't Interest Him as a Filmmaker.

Check Out James Gunn's Tweet Here:

The Mystery Ink gang are hired by a town in Scotland who complain they’re being plagued by monsters but we discover throughout the film the monsters are actually the victims & Scooby & Shaggy have to come to terms with their own prejudices & narrow belief systems. (Yes, Really!) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2020

After the second Scooby movie, Monsters Unleashed, underperformed the box-office, the plans to make a third one were scrapped. Although, Scoob, an animated film on Scooby and his gang is all to hit the theatres, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the global shutdown it has caused.

James' version of Suicide Squad recently wrapped up the shooting and the filmmaker refused to answer any question about the film in the aforementioned AMA session. He will also be directing the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.