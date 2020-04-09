James Gunn Reveals This Sequence in Guardians of the Galaxy Was a Nightmare to Shoot - Here's Why!

Guardians of the Galaxy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

James Gunn is busy discussing his first Marvel project, Guardians of the Galaxy, six years after its release. During his recent Quarantine Watch Party, the director replied to multiple fan queries fans about GotG and some of his explanations, were, well... startling. Like for example the only condition Marvel had when they hired him to pen the script and direct the Guardians movie. Also why the scene where Peter Quill aka Star Lord saves Gamora in the space was a nightmare to shoot.

Remember the scene when Chris Pratt dives into the space to save an unconscious Gamora? The one when they try to escape from Knowhere ad Gamora is blasted in space by Nebula? Well, that scene was technically shot underwater. When a twitter user asked Gunn to confirm his 'underwater theory' considering the hair flow and bubbles on the face, the director had an affirmative reply. James Gunn Picks a Marvel Character He'd Like to Quarantine With and We Think It's a Brilliant Choice.

Check out His Reply

Check out the Scene in Discussion

James Gunn's Explanation

It was simply a nightmare because shooting it underwater caused a million bubbles to appear all over the actors & no matter how clean the water is there is still a haze. So getting the effects to the place I wanted them with VFX supervisor @stefceretti was difficult. https://t.co/mwUQU6DurT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 9, 2020

However, he later revealed why it was a huge mistake. "It was simply a nightmare because shooting it underwater caused a million bubbles to appear all over the actors & no matter how clean the water is there is still a haze. So getting the effects to the place I wanted them with VFX supervisor @stefceretti was difficult," Gunn explained. The scene was shot beautifully but Gunn was impressed with its technical aspect. We get it.