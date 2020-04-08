James Gunn Reveals the Only 'Addition' Marvel Wanted in his Guardians of the Galaxy Script

James Gunn and Guardians of the Galaxy Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

James Gunn surely deserves a bunch of thanks for keeping us entertained while being in quarantined. The director recently took to his Twitter to organise a Guardians of the Galaxy Quarantine Watch Party where he discussed and answered multiple fan queries about his 2014 release. The movie was a box office wonder that introduced a new batch of superheroes. With Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Vin Diesel's Groot, Bradley Cooper's Rocket, Dave Bautista's Drax, Zoe Saldana's Gamora and Karen Gillan's Nebula, Gunn did have his own bunch of Marvel superheroes and his take on them was phenomenal. James Gunn Picks a Marvel Character He'd Like to Quarantine With and We Think It's a Brilliant Choice.

We say his take on them was phenomenal because it was his vision overall. Knowing Marvel and how they are adamant on having it their way, Gunn never had any creative clashes with the studio. He was given the necessary freedom albeit with a condition. Yes, Marvel only had one request from the director and it was the addition of a certain character to his script. In his recent #QuarantineWatchParty session on twitter, Gunn revealed how the studio wanted him to introduce Thanos in Guardians of the Galaxy.

"The ONLY thing Marvel asked me to include was a Thanos cameo and said maybe I could create an origin for the Infinity Stones. Other than that they were up for whatever and weren’t set on any one way to handle the characters," he replied when a twitter user asked him if adding a bit about the celestials was his idea of Marvel's recommendation.

"He was an extra complication that made the story a lot more difficult to tell. The relationships between the bad guys was too complex for audiences and was by far the most difficult thing to deal with in editing," he added while explaining how adding Thanos was sort of a nightmare for him. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3: Jennifer Lawrence or Elle Fanning Could Play an LGBT Character in this James Gunn Directorial.

Eventually, things fell in place and explaining Thanos' connection to Gamora and Nebula felt like an essential part of the story and not something random.