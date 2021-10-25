This is a sad day as we mourn the passing of James Michael Tyler. Battling prostate cancer for the last three years, he took his last breath and passed away peacefully. This is tragic and sad news for everyone who followed his career and were fans of him. James Michael Tyler was greatly known for his recurring role as Gunther in the hit television show, Friends, and was one of the best parts about it. He was a server at the coffee shop Central Perk and had a huge crush on Rachel. James Michael Tyler, 'Gunther' In Friends, Dies After Prolonged Battle With Cancer.

Gunther while was regulated to being a background character most of the time, he still had a lot of great moments. The best way to describe his scenes are short, but hilarious. Whenever he was on screen, he made sure to be the best part about it. So let’s dedicate this time in honoring the memory of James Michael Tyler by taking a look at five of his best moments as Gunther.

Gunther Talks in Dutch (The One with the Stain)

When Ross is trying to learn Dutch, his first attempt at speaking it is by thanking Gunther. What follows is Gunther talking in Dutch too which makes it all the more funnier. Gunther follows that by insulting Ross and calling him a “Donkey” in Dutch.

Gunther’s Inner Thoughts (The One with the Race Car Bed)

In this episode we finally learn that Gunther is in love with Rachel and it is done in the funniest way possible. In a scene where all the characters' inner thoughts are being revealed, we get a sneak peek into Gunther’s and it’s a riot.

Put the Mouse Back in the House (The One Where Monica and Richard are Friends)

After Phoebe starts dating a guy who likes wearing shorts, things take an awkward turn as things start getting quite NSFW. The guy in question likes sitting with his legs up and you know where I am going with this. What follows is one of Gunther’s best one-liners.

Gunther Buys Rachel’s Cat (The One with the Ball)

Selling off her cat, Rachel does it so by making a profit by a large margin. The buyer in question? Well it is Gunther who buys it from her. Instead of thinking that it’s a cat, he thinks it's a snake due to it being a sphynx cat. RIP James Michael Tyler: Friends Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc Remember ‘Gunther’ (View Posts).

Confessing his Feelings (The Last One)

Gunther finally confesses his feelings for Rachel in this final sweet moment between them. After seven seasons of having a crush on her, it was great to see him finally confess it and let this weight be taken off his shoulders.

While James Michael Tyler isn’t there with us anymore, his memory will forever be alive with his role as Gunther in Friends.

