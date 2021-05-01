Jamie Dornan is the man of many women's dreams. While he has been a part of many movies, the actor is famously known for playing the role of the sexy and charming, Christian Grey. Paired alongside, Dakota Johnsons, the actor took the world by storm with her performance in the Fifty Shades franchise. But the man has many other talents up his sleeves. He is a model, and musician too. The actor has bagged two Irish Film and Television Award and got nomination for a British Academy Television Award as well. Jamie Dornan Reveals Why He Wasn't Worried About Being Typecast By Fifty Shades Role.

Hailing from Northern Ireland, Dornan kickstarted his started his career with modelling for popular brands like Hugo Boss, Dior Homme, and Calvin Klein campaigns! After stepping into Hollywood, James Dornan did quite a few successful movies and simultaneously made a place for himself in the hearts of his fans. Some of his work apart from Fifty Shades include Once Upon a Time, The Fall, Burnt, A Private War, Endings, Beginnings, Shadows in the Sun and more. Fifty Shades of Grey Star Jamie Dornan’s Father Dr Jim Dornan Dies of COVID-19.

While the actor is majorly known for playing psychopathic characters, he is a charming person on social media. The actor tends to share quite some hilarious content on the photo-sharing app. He only joined Instagram last year, but fan pages had already flooded social media with hot pictures of him. It is his birthday today and as he turns 39 today, let's take a look some of his hottest pictures:

Raising The Temperature and How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Dornan (@_jamie_dornan_)

Someone Call 911!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Dornan (@_jamie_dornan_)

Hotness Alert!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Dornan (@_jamie_dornan_)

How Can Someone Manage To Look So Good All The Time?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Dornan (@_jamie_dornan_)

Hot!Hot!Hot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Dornan (@_jamie_dornan_)

All The Christian Grey Vibes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Dornan (@_jamie_dornan_)

Hello Hotness!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Dornan (@_jamie_dornan_)

Jamie Dornan was last seen in Wild Mountain Thyme alongside Emily Blunt. The actor will now be seenin Belfast next. Join us in wishing the actor a very happy birthday.

